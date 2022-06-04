DCGI clears Corbevax as heterologous COVID-19 booster shot for adults

Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical firm Biological E. Limited announced on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose.

This means that those above the age of 18 who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin vaccines can take Biological E Limited's Corbevax as their booster or third shot.

The Corbevax booster can be administered six months after the second dose of Covaxin or Covishield has been given to the beneficiary.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, said, "We are very happy with this approval, which will address the need for Covid-19 booster doses in India. We have crossed yet another milestone in our Covid-19 vaccination journey. This approval reflects once again the sustained world-class safety standards and high immunogenicity of Corbevax."

Recently, Biological E Ltd had submitted its clinical trials data to the DCGI. The regulator after a detailed evaluation and deliberations with Subject Experts Committee has now cleared Corbevax as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose.

Corbevax is the first vaccine that has been approved as a heterologous COVID-19 booster in India.

Earlier, Biological E Ltd has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax from Rs.840 to Rs.250 a dose inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres. It added that for the end-user, the price would be Rs.400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges. The previous private market price for the vaccine was Rs.990 a dose including taxes and vaccine administration charges.

Biological E. explained, in an official statement, that it has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and to help increase the reach in order to protect the maximum number of children against the virus.

