Crypto markets show slight growth, global market cap up by 0.72%

Cryptocurrency markets are showing a slight uptrend this Monday morning. The global market cap up by 0.72 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $2.15 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 0.70 per cent and is trading at $45,940. Ethereum rose by 1.30 per cent and is trading at $3,489.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin slid by 0.03 per cent.

The BNB token has gone up by 1.75 per cent.

XRP Ripple is up by 1.20 per cent. The ADA token showed 1.76 per cent uptrend.

Terra LUNA is down by 0.36 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by a meagre 0.06 per cent. Avalanche is up by 0.81 percent.

It is noteworthy to mention that the impact of the new Crypto Tax is visible in the trading volumes of Indian Crypto exchanges. The trading volumes of Indian Crypto exchanges observed a significant drop after the new tax laws became applicable from April 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced flat 30 per cent taxes on crypto gains and 1 per cent TDS on crypto transactions in the latest union budget. The provision for TDS kicks in from July 1.

