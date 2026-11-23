The revised rates took effect at 6 am on November 22.

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CNG costs more

GGL has increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kg across Lucknow, Agra, Unnao, Ayodhya and Sultanpur. In Lucknow and Agra, CNG now costs ₹110 per kg, up from ₹108 earlier.

In Unnao, the price has risen from ₹105 to ₹107 per kg, while consumers in Ayodhya and Sultanpur will pay ₹108 per kg instead of ₹106.

With CNG now costing ₹110 per kg in Lucknow and Agra, the latest revision marks the second increase within weeks, adding fresh pressure on commuters, taxi and auto operators.

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Rates revised

Domestic PNG consumers will also pay more. The company has raised piped natural gas rates by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) in all five cities.

In Lucknow and Agra, domestic PNG now costs ₹57.50 per SCM, compared with ₹56.50 earlier. In Unnao, the revised rate is ₹57 per SCM, while households in Ayodhya and Sultanpur will pay ₹58.50 per SCM.

Why prices rose

GGL attributed the increase to elevated regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) procurement costs. According to the company, seasonal demand during winter and uncertainty in global gas supplies have pushed up input costs, leading to the retail price revision.

The announcement comes shortly after GGL had raised CNG prices by ₹1 per kg in the same five cities earlier this month, indicating a second upward revision within a short period.

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Impact on consumers

The hike is likely to affect both vehicle owners and households using piped gas for cooking. For a CNG vehicle consuming 10 kg, the increase translates into an additional ₹20 per refill in the affected cities. Domestic PNG users will see a smaller but recurring rise in monthly gas bills.