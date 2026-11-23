Writing that poverty eradication had remained an unfulfilled promise for over six decades after Independence, the FM argued that the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi shifted policy away from temporary relief and toward removing structural deprivations household by household, guided by Antyodaya.

Moving beyond income alone

"Garibi is not merely a shortage of income or wages. A household without a secure roof, safe water, sanitation, or healthcare remains vulnerable even when its income rises. One illness can wipe out savings and push a family back into poverty," Sitharaman wrote.

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She said the government focused on targeted interventions, measurable outcomes, and technology-backed delivery, with Modi personally monitoring implementation and bottlenecks.

Basic amenities as financial protection

Highlighting household protections, Sitharaman cited sanitation improvements under Swachh Bharat as helping avert an estimated 60,000-70,000 infant deaths a year. She noted that the Jal Jeevan Mission expanded rural tap-water connections from about 30 million households in 2019 to nearly 160 million, alongside cleaner kitchens under Ujjwala Yojana, pucca homes under PM Awas Yojana, and cashless hospital care through Ayushman Bharat.

Together, she wrote, these measures act as insurance against shocks that previously pushed families back into poverty while reducing household expenditure and freeing time for work.

Direct transfers and collateral-free credit

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Moving from basic protection to enterprise, Sitharaman wrote that Direct Benefit Transfer and over 590 million Jan Dhan accounts have delivered funds without middlemen, moving past an era when it was accepted that only 15 paise of every rupee from the exchequer reached the intended citizen.

She recounted meeting MUDRA beneficiary Sushmita Gharai from West Bengal two months ago, whose family printing business collapsed after her father died during the pandemic. With no land or gold for collateral, a MUDRA loan enabled her to restart the press, double her initial workforce to eight employees, and plan a move into digital printing.

Across the programme, Sitharaman said 600 million MUDRA loan accounts have been sanctioned—about two-thirds to women — while PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma support street vendors and traditional artisans.

Women leading grassroots enterprise

She emphasised the role of 10 crore rural women in self-help groups under DAY-NRLM and other programmes, noting that over 37 million women have become lakhpati didis, with some reaching crorepati didi status and others serving as Namo drone didis offering drone-spraying services to farmers.

Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Looking ahead toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, Sitharaman said the next phase must lift those still at the bottom, prevent backsliding, and expand access to finance, markets, the digital economy, infrastructure, and academia-industry links through employment-linked incentives, internships, and apprenticeships.

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"The Prime Minister has said that Viksit Bharat, like freedom, is a commitment that every Indian must live. Having achieved in ten years what remained unfulfilled for six decades, India can face the next twenty with confidence. With the resolve of 140 crore Indians, Viksit Bharat by 2047 is within our reach, and we together will get there," she concluded.