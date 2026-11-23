The contracts cover two types of wagons: BFNSM1 and BVCM. However, Texmaco Rail has not disclosed the individual quantities or pricing for each wagon category.

How are the JSW contracts divided?

JSW Rail Infra Logistics has awarded Texmaco Rail an order worth Rs 102.57 crore, including taxes, for the manufacture and supply of 246 wagons.

The second order, valued at Rs 128.01 crore, including taxes, has been awarded by JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the supply of 307 wagons.

Both contracts involve BFNSM1 and BVCM wagons.

What are the delivery timelines?

Texmaco Rail expects to complete the supply of 246 wagons to JSW Rail Infra Logistics by February 2027.

The delivery of the remaining 307 wagons to JSW (South) Rail Logistics is scheduled for completion by May 2027.

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The company has not disclosed the detailed delivery schedule or the number of wagons to be supplied in individual phases.

What did Texmaco Rail say about related-party transactions?

In its regulatory filing, Texmaco Rail clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the two JSW Group companies awarding the contracts.

The company also confirmed that the agreements do not fall under related-party transactions.

Texmaco Rail share price

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares ended Friday's trading session, November 20, 2026, at Rs 111.37 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), gaining 0.37% during the day.