The BSE 100 Index will see five additions and an equal number of exclusions. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd will be added to the index.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GPCL), SRF Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd and Havells India Ltd will be removed from the BSE 100.

The BSE Sensex Next 50 will undergo six changes. MCX, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Laurus Labs, BHEL, GE Vernova T&D India and Wipro will enter the index, replacing Divi's Laboratories, Havells India, Godrej Consumer Products, Shree Cement, SRF and Punjab National Bank.

In the BSE Sensex Next 30, Trent, Adani Power Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, MCX and Cummins India Ltd will be added. They will replace Britannia Industries Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd.

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Among sectoral benchmarks, the BSE Focused IT index will add Sagility India Ltd in place of L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS). No changes have been announced for the BSE Bankex index.

The periodic reconstitution is aimed at ensuring that benchmark indices reflect market trends, liquidity and the free-float market capitalisation of listed companies. Inclusion in benchmark indices often leads to passive inflows from index-tracking funds and exchange-traded funds, while excluded stocks can see corresponding outflows.