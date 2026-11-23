Meesho shares closed at Rs 259.95 on Friday, November 20, up Rs 1.10 or 0.42% from the previous close of Rs 258.85. The stock opened at Rs 255.30 and touched a high of Rs 263.35 during the session, while its low stood at Rs 254.95.

Meesho Networks LLC was incorporated on April 21, 2025, in Delaware, US, and has been established with the primary objective of commercialising AI technologies and solutions. The company said the additional capital is intended to support the subsidiary's strategic growth, business expansion and capital requirements.

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The filing also disclosed that MNL is a related party, given that it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meesho. However, the company clarified that the transaction was undertaken at arm's length. It added that none of the promoters, promoter group or group companies have any interest in the investment.

Meesho stated that no prior government or regulatory approval was required for the investment and that the necessary filings under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, had been made.

