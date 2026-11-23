Meesho Ltd will be in focus on Monday after the e-commerce company completed an additional investment of $100,000 in Meesho Networks LLC (MNL), its wholly owned subsidiary set up to commercialise artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and solutions. The investment was made through the issuance of 100,000 common units at $1 apiece, according to an exchange filing dated November 21.
The investment was made in continuation of the company's October 28 announcement, when its board had approved an additional investment of up to $100,000 in MNL. Meesho has now confirmed that the transaction has been completed and the common units were issued on November 21. The investment was made in cash, and Meesho's holding in the subsidiary will continue to remain at 100%.