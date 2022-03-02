Cryptocurrencies still in green even as equity markets struggle

Cryptocurrency markets have been riding the momentum gained on the previous day and top tokens are in the green for the second day in a row. The global market cap is up by 2.74 per cent at $1.96 trillion as of 10:10 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rose by 2.64 per cent in the last 24 hours. The ETH token of the Ethereum blockchain also went up by 3.26 per cent. USDT Tether, which is a stablecoin, rose by 0.01 per cent.

Bitcoin, USDT Tether and Ethereum also saw a significant rise in their volumes traded in the last 24 hours. It is noteworthy to mention that these were the first tokens being accepted by the Ukrainian government amid the ongoing crisis with Russia. The Ukraine government disclosed wallets accepting these tokens in a tweet on Friday.

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.



BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

The BNB token, native to the Binance exchange, zoomed up by 4.49 per cent and the USDC stablecoin went up by 0.01 per cent.

XRP Ripple and AVAX Avalanche went up by mere 0.09 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.

The ADA token of the Cardano blockchain is the only token out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap to show a downtrend in the last 24 hours. The token went down by 0.18 per cent.

The Ukrainian government also, in a tweet, disclosed a wallet accepting Polkadot on Monday. The token has surged by 1.49 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The people of Ukraine are grateful for the support and donations from the global crypto community as we protect our freedom. We are now accepting Polkadot donations too: $DOT: 1x8aa2N2Ar9SQweJv9vsuZn3WYDHu7gMQu1RePjZuBe33Hv.

More cryptocurrencies to be accepted soon. — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 1, 2022

Solana went up by 6.63 per cent and Terra Luna rose by 4.48 per cent.

Popular meme-based coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu went up by 0.91 and 3.20 per cent, respectively.

The biggest gainers of the day have been meme coins like The Luxury Coin, which went up by an astronomical 1990.99 per cent, Doge Rise Up, which went up by a whopping 908.53 per cent, Shiba Tron, which went up by 872.16 per cent, Booby Trap, which went up by 711.86 per cent, and Zodium which went up by 309.78 per cent.

Furthermore, tokens like LCMS, pFTM, Duckie Land, Bitcoin God and Streamer, were the top losers in the last 24 hours. LCMS fell by 94.79 per cent and pFTM dropped by 63.72 per cent. The other three tokens each fell by over 50 per cent.