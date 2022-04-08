Tezos India concludes SheCrypt Campaign

Tezos India, a the India arms of decentralized open-source blockchain Tezos announced on Friday that their month-long campaign ‘SheCrypt - Women in Crypto & Blockchain’ has concluded.

The campaigned aimed at increasing Web3 literacy of female college students. The organization announced in a release that the campaign helped participants deep dive into the world of blockchain, crypto and Web3. It also aimed at making the students aware of the different roles and opportunities for women in crypto and blockchain.

As per information provided by the organization, the panelists shared their experiences and encouraged the audience to make the transition from Web2 to Web3.

Om Malviya, Founder and President, Tezos India said, “We've seen that due to the SheCrypt campaign, a growing number of women are asking more questions about the Tezos India Fellowship than before. We've gotten a lot of emails from youngsters studying in colleges who want to get involved as soon as possible, which is exciting to hear.”

Tezos India plans to continue organising such campaigns in the future. The firm announced that they will continue to form alliances with universities and colleges to assist them in advancing the careers of students in the Web3 field.