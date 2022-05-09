Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl to debut as NFT 

The creator of fearless Girl bronze sculpture, which is displayed in the Wall Street section of New York City, has announced the debut of her NFT collection with the first drop scheduled for May 10.

Kristen Visbal, the artist, announced in a release on Monday that this is the first virtual representation of her artwork which focusses on the theme of gender equality.

The artist clarified in a statement that she has collaborated with digital art studio 9ifx.net to bring her storyboards to life. She will release 226 NFTs, including a single copy of a micro movie, alongside the first private placement of a life-size Fearless Girl statue.

The famous statue of Fearless Girl, unveiled on International Women's Day in 2017, represents a young lady with her hands on her hips and her gaze focused upwards, as if ready to face the world. The NFT release "Superstar Drop: Free Fearless Girl" brings this symbol of equality to life in an entirely new way, taking on the virtual world and ushering in a new era of empowerment in the digital age.

“Many have asked for a feasible Fearless Girl collectible. NFTs are the solution, offering a little piece of Fearless Girl as moving art! Fearless Girl symbolizes the call for gender equality in the workplace and is seen by millions each day,” said Kristen Visbal, creator of Fearless Girl. “Now that she’s entering the virtual world, women across the country and around the world can carry their own fearless girl with them each day.”

As per the information in the release, the figure is shown as a universal creature who emerges from celestial matter in the collection's three-tiered limited-edition collectibles drop. A Fearless Girl monument is paired with a Fearless Girl short video in Tier One. Tier Two includes a 22" bronze miniature and an NFT movie depicting a Fearless Girl exploding from a comet in flames. Tier Three consists of seven NFT trading cards featuring Fearless Girl in various poses on a vibrant nebulae backdrop. Tier Two of the collection will be auctioned off on OpenSea on May 10, followed by Tiers Three and One later that month.

