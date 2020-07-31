Facebook to expand Jio-WhatsApp model to other countries: Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the tech giant will expand and replicate the Jio-WhatsApp partnership model in India to other nations.

Talking to analysts during an earnings call about Facebook's second-quarter results on Thursday, Zuckerberg said that the company will expand commerce on WhatsApp to more customers in India following its partnership with Reliance Industries' digital venture Jio Platforms, and subsequently take this solution to other nations as well.

He stated that "a big part of the partnership" with Jio "will be to wire up and get thousands of small businesses across India on-boarded onto WhatsApp, to do commerce there". He added that "once we prove that out with Jio in India, we are planning on expanding it to more folks in India and to other countries as well".

Zuckerberg further stated that "it is very connected to what I was just talking about around messaging commerce".He highlighted that since a lot of people use WhatsApp, especially in India, there lies a big opportunity to facilitate WhatsApp's platform for small businesses and individuals in the country to buy and sell things through the messaging app.Zuckerberg emphasised that "we want to enable that and it starts with enabling payments". In April this year, Facebook announced investments of $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd.Talking about how big a business opportunity it is for Facebook, Zuckerberg said that India is the "largest country by the size of our community that we are serving already", and the deal signed with Jio Platforms "should be one of the fastest growing business opportunities as well to help businesses grow" in India.