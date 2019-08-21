ITC planning to buy stake in Coffee Day Enterprises: report

ITC Ltd, the tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate, is reportedly planning to buy a stake in the embattled Coffee Day Enterprises. The biggest cigarette manufacturer in India is planning to reduce dependence on cigarette production and diversify its businesses.

The Kolkata-headquartered conglomerate has reportedly been given access to the assets and financial details of the Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) for due diligence, a Bloomberg report quoted individuals in the know as saying. ITC might be competing against Coca Cola, which has evaluated the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day but is yet to make a formal offer, the report added.

With increasing pressure on cigarette business, due to rising taxes and public smoking restrictions, ITC has been planning to reduce its dependence on its core business. A successful stake bid in Cafe Coffee Day will help ITC in this regard.

However, deliberations are in early stage, the report said.

Cafe Coffee Day chain of coffee houses, operated by CDEL, has around 1,700 outlets across India. The company had been in trouble after its founder VG Siddhartha took his own life as debt strains began to emerge in his company.

Since Siddhartha's death, Coffee Day Enterprises has been trying to divest its assets to pare its debts. Reports in June had indicated that Coca Cola has initiated talks with CDEL to acquire a substantial stake in Cafe Coffee Day.

Recently, CDEL's board approved selling its Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone to help bring down its borrowings. The deal is expected to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore for CDEL. The deal, however, is subject to Blackstone's due diligence and other required approvals.