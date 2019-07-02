Samsung to lay off 1,000 employees in India amid stiff competition from Chinese companies

Korean technology giant Samsung is reportedly going to sack 1,000 employees in India to cut costs as it is faced with stiff competition from Chinese companies. The consumer electronics major is doing it to rationalise costs by cutting the prices of its smartphones and televisions, trimming margins and curtailing its profits.

Samsung has already sacked 150-odd employees at its telecom networks division and will conclude the entire manpower rationalisation exercise by October, the Economic Times reported citing sources. The entire exercise will encompass sales, marketing, R&D and manufacturing, finance, human resources and corporate relations.

Also Read: Galaxy Fold bend test: Samsung's foldable phone can withstand up to 2,00,000 folds

Several under-performers and those not delivering targeted results in their teams have already been reported by the business heads. The report further says that the list constitutes about 10% of the total team strength across some businesses and functions, however, there is no fixed number.

As per the industry evaluations, the Korean giant at present has 20,000 employees in India. The job cuts have been agreed upon by Samsung's headquarters in Seoul which now wants to emphasise more on generating profit growth instead of revenue from India.

Also Read: 'No mention of jobs, employment': Congress trashes BJP manifesto

Meanwhile, a Samsung India spokesperson told the news daily that the company is resolute in its commitment to India as it continues to invest significantly across its businesses in the country.

"As we grow, our efforts are leading to more job creation. At the same time, we continue to make our business more efficient and robust for long-term success. For which, Samsung continuously realigns resources as per business priorities. Samsung is committed to job creation and will add manpower through the year," the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Samsung to install 40 Onyx Cinema LED in India by 2022

"As regards business, with new products across categories, we have been able to consolidate our market share further, and 2019 will be a record year for the company," he added.

The tech giant had frozen its hiring activities since April which it will evaluate later depending on its financial performance during the upcoming festive season, the report said.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M40 on sale today in India; check out price, specifications