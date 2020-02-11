Delhi Election Results 2020: Counting of votes starts; 70 seats to decide fate of 672 candidates

Business Today
Delhi Elections 2020: The counting of votes has begun for the Delhi Assembly polls. The fate of 672 candidates across 70 constituencies will be decided today.

Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 will begin from 8 am

Delhi Election 2020: The counting of votes has started for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8. The fate of 672 candidates across all 70 constituencies will be decided today. The Delhi elections were a tripartite contest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the BJP and the Congress. It will be interesting to see who will win the elections this time as all three parties have fielded a strong lineup of candidates comprising young and experienced candidates. The parties have also taken the support of defectors and turncoats in order to defeat their opposition.

Here's a primer on the number of polling stations in each constituency according to the district:

CENTRAL DELHI

    Ballimaran: 152

    Burari: 297

    Chandni Chowk: 134

    Karol Bagh: 183

    Matia Mahal:131

    Sadar Bazaar: 183

    Timarpur: 185

EAST DELHI

    Gandhi Nagar: 177

    Kondli: 178

    Krishna Nagar: 203

    Laxmi Nagar: 172

    Patparganj: 196

    Trilokpuri: 171

NEW DELHI

    Delhi Cantonment: 114

    Greater Kailash: 163

    Patel Nagar: 191

    RK Puram: 156

    Rajinder Nagar: 177

NORTH DELHI

    Adarsh Nagar: 162

    Badli: 219

    Bawana: 378

    Model Town: 164

    Narela: 303

    Rohini: 168

    Shakur Basti: 145

    Wazirpur: 182

NORTH EAST DELHI

    Ghonda: 200

    Gokalpur: 215

    Karawal Nagar: 269

    Mustafabad: 260

    Seelampur: 163

NORTH WEST DELHI

    Kirari: 279

    Mangolpuri: 180

    Mundka: 290

    Rithala: 255

    Shalimar Bagh: 163

    Sultanpur Majra: 175

    Tri Nagar: 154

SHAHDARA

    Babarpur: 205

    Rohtas Nagar: 185

    Seemapuri: 180

    Shahdara: 183

    Vishwas Nagar: 184

SOUTH DELHI

    Ambekar Nagar: 140

    Chhatarpur: 171

    Deoli: 210

    Malviya Nagar: 145

    Mehrauli: 180

SOUTH WEST DELHI

    Bijwasan: 192

    Dwarka: 193

    Matiala: 366

    Najafgarh: 258

    Palam: 232

    Uttam Nagar: 257

    Vikaspuri: 374

SOUTH EAST DELHI

    Badarpur: 258

    Jangpura: 129

    Kalkaji: 161

    Kasturba Nagar: 150

    Okhla: 251

    Sangam Vihar: 151

    Tughlakabad: 158

WEST DELHI

    Hari Nagar: 165

    Janakpuri: 198

    Madipur: 163

    Moti Nagar: 169

    Nangloi Jat: 248

    Rajouri Garden: 166

    Tilak Nagar: 142

