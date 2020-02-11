Delhi Election Results: when and where to watch live TV coverage of Delhi vote counting

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The polling took place on February 8, Saturday in single phase for all 70 constituencies. The Delhi Assembly polls 2020 were a triangular contest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The counting of votes will be live on the Election Commission of India's websites. The live coverage on the results can be watched on the Business Today website, or on Aaj Tak and India Today website and TV, from 7 am onwards.

Business Today will run a live blog for counting of votes for Delhi elections as well as its results, with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state's assembly elections. Earlier in 2015, the final voter turnout in the Delhi came to 67.47 per cent. The highest turnout (71.6 per cent) was recorded in Ballimaran constituency while the lowest with 45.4 per cent was the Delhi Cantonment constituency.

The male-female ratio was fairly balanced as 62.62 per cent male voters and 62.55 per cent female voters cast their votes on February 8. As per the final electoral list for Delhi, a total of 1.46 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Delhi Assembly elections, out of which 80.55 lakh were males and 66.35 lakh were females.

The exit poll, which are sample surveys conducted among voters exiting polling booths, predicted an easy win for Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to return as the capital's chief minister. As per the polls prediction, voters have responded well to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s campaign.

As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll prediction, the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to get 56 per cent vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to receive 35 per cent vote share and the Congress is likely to lag behind at 5 per cent.

This was the first election held in the national capital since the Narendra Modi-led-BJP swept to a massive win in Lok Sabha polls in 2019, with the party taking all 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi. In Delhi Election 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party had swept 67 seats with a landslide majority, with a total vote-share of 54 per cent, while the BJP was reduced to only 3 seats and Congress to zero.

The tenure of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 22.

