Election 2019 LIVE updates: BJP believes different languages, cultures are inferior to one centralising culture, says Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the upcoming polls, political parties across the country have pumped up the pace of their campaigning process. To begin with, on the North Eastern front, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has joined forces with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "After discussion, BJP and AGP have decided to work together in the coming Parliament election in Assam to defeat Congress," Ram Madhav, the BJP's incharge of Northeast said early on Wednesday.

On the Western side, Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi also gave her first election speech on Tuesday in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf, Gujarat. "Today what is happening to the country is painful. Your vote is a weapon," she said.

In Maharashtra, Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, joined the BJP on Tuesday. Welcoming him to the party, Devendra Fadnavis said BJP's parliamentary committee will recommend Patil's name for the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

In Bihar, intensive negotiations are on the cards for the opposition grand alliance as all the top leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Follow the latest developments on the BusinessToday.In live blog:

12:25pm: Rahul Gandhi said, "Government has every right to investigate every person. Law should apply to everybody equally, not selectively. PM has his name in government documents that say he is directly responsible for negotiating parallelly with Dassault on Rafale. Investigate everybody, be it Mr Vadra or PM."

12:21pm: "How many of you have had the opportunity to ask him 'Mr Prime Minister what do you think about education? What do you think about this? What do you think about that?' Why doesn't Prime Minister have the guts to stand in front of 3,000 women and be questioned by them?" asks the Congress President.

12:20pm: "How many times have you seen the Prime Minister of India standing in the middle of 3000 women like this?" asks Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris College, Chennai: How many times have you seen the Prime Minister of India standing in the middle of 3000 women like this? How many times have you seen him standing here like this being open to any question from anybody? pic.twitter.com/NfMZATWNIP - ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

12:11pm: "There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It's sharply divided between two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together and shouldn't be dominated by one idea. he other ideology represented by the current government and PM where they believe that one idea should be imposed on our country. They have a particular view about role of women in our society, different languages and cultures are inferior to one centralising culture and idea," said Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris College in Chennai.

12:08pm: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Kakinada, Thota Venkata Narasimham and his wife Thota Vani joined YSRCP today in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

11:55am: "You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections," said PM Modi to cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45, You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections. When this happens, democracy will be the winner! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

11:50am: "Today, whatever is happening in the country is very sad. Hatred is being spread across the nation. Our institutions are being trampled," said Priyanka Gandhi during her maiden election speech. Read what she said at a rally in Gandhinagar.

11:42am: "The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance," says PM Modi as he asks Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana to urge followers to vote.

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

11:40am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar to ask their followers to vote.

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

11:32am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chennai.