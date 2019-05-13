PM Modi says he used digital camera, e-mail in 1988, and social media is having none of it

Social media is having a field day at the expense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day after his 'cloud cover' comment created uproar, another video clip surfaced on Monday where Prime Minister claimed that he used a digital camera, and suggested that he transmitted the image via e-mail.

"I used a digital camera for the time around 1987 or 1988. Very few had e-mail at that time. Advani ji was holding a public meeting in Viramgam tehsil in Gujarat. Back then I took pictures of him on a digital camera. I clicked the photo and transmitted it to Delhi, which was published the next day. Advani ji was very surprised how his colour photo was published within a day," PM Modi said during an interview with News Nation.

In 1995 VSNL started Internet services in India, which was available to limited and @narendramodi used it in 1987 ? Digital camera was launched by Nikon in 1986 and it came to India post 1990. How Modi ji used it in 1987? Kya fakeeri hai! pic.twitter.com/dLLGsbvF3i â Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) May 13, 2019

Shortly after, social media was flooded with posts calling out PM Modi over his claims. The users pointed out that the first digital camera was developed in 1987, whereas commercial e-mail services became available after 1995.

Modi: "I used Digital Camera and Email in 1987-88."



Fact:



ð¸ Kodak unveiled the first consumer digital camera (model DC 40) on March 28, 1995 in US



ð§ Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) launched public Internet access in India on August 15, 1995



Modi is a pathological liar. pic.twitter.com/cCPEUigpNV â Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) May 12, 2019

According to @narendramodi , he was begging for 35yrs.

That means till 1986 he was begging for living N suddenly in 1986 the 1st digital camera was launched n He bought it in India in 1988 though 1st launch in India was in 1991 n commercially sold from 1991 by Kodak for $13,000 pic.twitter.com/wgaNGCLE1Z â RiA (@RiaRevealed) May 13, 2019

Poor @narendramodi had digital camera when world could not have and would use email service when no Indians could. Secondly he transferred photo from a tehsil to Delhi which got printed next day in 1987-88. To transfer that size of file he used cloud cover.#à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥_à¤¹à¥_à¤¤à¥_à¤®à¥à¤®à¤à¤¿à¤¨_à¤¹à¥pic.twitter.com/DD8gO97Mbm â Sachin Sawant (@sachin_inc) May 12, 2019

Is there no end to Modiâs lies? He says a took a digital photograph in 1988 and transmitted it by email. (First digital camera was sold by Nikon in 1987 and commercial emails were introduced in 1990-95) pic.twitter.com/3kKazQAMGQ â RKHuria #ChowkidarChorHai (@rkhuria) May 12, 2019

Internet in India was made publicly available in 1995 by VSNL but Modi was sending emails in 1987



Oh, and he was sooo poor that he owned a digital camera in 1987; most of the households purchased it 20 yrs later



Modi is the biggest embarrassment for India! pic.twitter.com/gYDuuCVvxJ â Gaurav Pandhi à¤à¥à¤°à¤µ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤§à¥ (@GauravPandhi) May 13, 2019

The interview was broadcasted on Saturday. In the same interview, PM Modi claimed that he advised the Indian Air Force to use clouds to hide from Pakistan's radars during the Balakot air strikes.

"The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large, the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy... second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have a raw vision, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed," he had said.

Opposition parties had ridiculed PM's 'cloud cover' claims, with some leaders terming the statement as "ridiculous and false". The CPI(M) also moved the Election Commission of India, alleging that Modi had revealed "operational details of a sensitive military mission" in a television interview with a purpose to influence voters.

