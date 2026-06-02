Meet Susan Elias, first female principal of St Stephen's College; But DU is against this appointment: Here's why

For 145 years, Delhi’s prestigious St. Stephen’s College has been led exclusively by men. That changed on June 1, 2026, when Professor Susan Elias assumed office as the institution’s 14th principal, becoming the first woman to head one of India’s most celebrated colleges. Her appointment marks a historic milestone not only for St Stephen’s but also for gender representation in leadership roles within Indian higher education.

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The college released an official notice making the announcement. The announcement, signed by the chairman of St. Stephen's College and the Bishop of Delhi, Rt. RVED Dr Paul Swarup announced that Professor Elias will be the college's first female principal since its founding in 1881.

Why DU is against this appointment

Elias’s appointment has been challenged by the Delhi University, which argued that the selection process did not comply with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

St Stephen’s, however, has defended the decision, citing its minority institution status under Article 30(1) of the Constitution and proceeded with her appointment despite objections.

Who is Susan Elias

Susan Elias brings an impressive academic and administrative track record spanning more than three decades. A computer scientist by training, she has built her career at the intersection of engineering, research, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. Her expertise extends to advanced areas such as AI, data science and quantum computing, fields increasingly shaping the future of higher education and industry.

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Before taking charge at St Stephen’s, Elias served as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research) at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, between January and May 2026. She previously held the position of Director of Research at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science and spent several years at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), where she served in multiple leadership roles, including Dean of the School of Electronics Engineering and Deputy Director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science.

Her appointment also signals a generational shift for an institution known for producing some of India’s most influential leaders, scholars, and public figures. Supporters believe her strong technology and research background could help modernise academic programmes and strengthen interdisciplinary learning at a time when universities worldwide are adapting to AI-driven change.