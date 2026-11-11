Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
education
'Namjooning' at Stanford: How BTS’ RM inspired a course on well-being and mental health

'Namjooning' at Stanford: How BTS’ RM inspired a course on well-being and mental health

By bringing these themes together, the course aims to explore how everyday experiences, personal habits and creative pursuits relate to well-being

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 12:05 AM IST
'Namjooning' at Stanford: How BTS’ RM inspired a course on well-being and mental healthStanford University is offering an undergraduate seminar inspired by BTS leader Kim Namjoon

Stanford University is offering an undergraduate seminar inspired by BTS leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, exploring mental health and well-being through nature, art, literature and everyday activities.

Titled “Namjooning, and other well-being inspiration from BTS,” the course draws on the concept of “Namjooning”, a term used by some BTS fans to describe activities associated with RM’s interests, including spending time in nature, cycling and exploring art and literature.

Advertisement

Listed on Stanford’s Explore IntroSems platform, the seminar is designed for first-year students and brings popular culture into conversations about mental health. The course description highlights RM’s public association with music, writing, art and approaches to personal well-being, using these interests as a starting point for exploring broader questions about psychological health and self-awareness.

READ THIS: Bollywood meets Hollywood: Hrithik Roshan debuts at LACMA Art + Film Gala

What is Stanford’s Namjooning course about?

According to the official course listing, the seminar will cover a range of subjects related to mental and physical well-being. These include nature, biking, art and literature, alongside discussions on sleep, anxiety and creative block. The curriculum will also examine self-love, self-awareness, medications and substances, diet and exercise, nutritional supplements, psychotherapy and cannabis.

Advertisement

By bringing these themes together, the course aims to explore how everyday experiences, personal habits and creative pursuits relate to well-being. Its approach connects students’ interests in popular culture with broader discussions about mental health, encouraging them to examine the factors that can influence how people feel, think and manage everyday challenges.

The course does not focus solely on RM’s career as a musician. Instead, it uses the interests associated with the BTS leader as an entry point for examining subjects that are relevant to students navigating academic pressure, relationships, anxiety and personal development.

ALSO READ: 'I feel immense pride': Assam artisan on crafting armour for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

Who will teach the course?

The seminar will be taught by James Jacobs, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences, according to Stanford’s course description. His involvement brings an academic perspective to discussions that connect popular culture with mental health and well-being.

Advertisement

The course is part of Stanford’s IntroSems programme, which offers small, discussion-based seminars to help undergraduate students explore subjects across disciplines and engage with faculty members.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more