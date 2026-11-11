'Namjooning' at Stanford: How BTS’ RM inspired a course on well-being and mental health

Listed on Stanford’s Explore IntroSems platform, the seminar is designed for first-year students and brings popular culture into conversations about mental health. The course description highlights RM’s public association with music, writing, art and approaches to personal well-being, using these interests as a starting point for exploring broader questions about psychological health and self-awareness.

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What is Stanford’s Namjooning course about?

According to the official course listing, the seminar will cover a range of subjects related to mental and physical well-being. These include nature, biking, art and literature, alongside discussions on sleep, anxiety and creative block. The curriculum will also examine self-love, self-awareness, medications and substances, diet and exercise, nutritional supplements, psychotherapy and cannabis.

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By bringing these themes together, the course aims to explore how everyday experiences, personal habits and creative pursuits relate to well-being. Its approach connects students’ interests in popular culture with broader discussions about mental health, encouraging them to examine the factors that can influence how people feel, think and manage everyday challenges.

The course does not focus solely on RM’s career as a musician. Instead, it uses the interests associated with the BTS leader as an entry point for examining subjects that are relevant to students navigating academic pressure, relationships, anxiety and personal development.

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Who will teach the course?

The seminar will be taught by James Jacobs, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences, according to Stanford’s course description. His involvement brings an academic perspective to discussions that connect popular culture with mental health and well-being.

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The course is part of Stanford’s IntroSems programme, which offers small, discussion-based seminars to help undergraduate students explore subjects across disciplines and engage with faculty members.