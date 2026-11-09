Bollywood meets Hollywood: Hrithik Roshan debuts at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Hollywood’s biggest night

The LACMA Art + Film Gala brings together leading figures from film, art, fashion and entertainment while supporting the museum’s efforts to expand film-focused programming. The 2026 edition was co-chaired by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow.

Roshan shared the guest list with Hollywood A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh and Ashley Park. Entrepreneurs and reality-television personalities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were also among the high-profile attendees.

Indian representation on global stage

Roshan’s debut at the gala has been widely reported as the first time an Indian actor has attended the event. While LACMA has previously welcomed international celebrities from entertainment and fashion, Roshan’s invitation marks a notable milestone for Indian cinema on this particular global platform.

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The development comes as Indian artists increasingly gain visibility at major international cultural and fashion events. For Roshan, whose career has spanned more than two decades in Hindi cinema, the appearance further underlines his growing presence beyond Bollywood.

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What the gala supports

The annual Art + Film Gala is a major fundraising event for LACMA, with proceeds supporting the museum’s mission and its efforts to make film more central to its future programming. The 2026 event was held on Saturday, November 7, at the museum in Los Angeles.

Roshan’s appearance has already generated significant attention on social media, with fans praising his classic red-carpet look and celebrating the actor’s presence alongside some of the biggest names in global entertainment.