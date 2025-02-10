scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct download link, check marking scheme, vacancies and preparation tips

Feedback

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct download link, check marking scheme, vacancies and preparation tips

This year, SBI is filling 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across India. Past cut-offs indicate varying benchmarks depending on states and categories. For example, the 2023 general category cut-off for Uttar Pradesh was 77.5, while it stood at 80 for West Bengal.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
This year, SBI is filling 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across India. This year, SBI is filling 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across India.

Candidates eagerly awaiting the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 can now download it by logging into the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. 

This crucial document is a must-have for entry into the examination hall, with no exceptions allowed.

Related Articles

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025?

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

  • Visit sbi.co.in or the official link provided on this page.
  • Click the ‘SBI Clerk 2025 prelims admit card download’ link.
  • Enter your login credentials, such as registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Save and take a printout of the document for exam day.

Exam Essentials
Candidates must bring the following items to the exam center:

  • A printed copy of the admit card with a photograph affixed.
  • A valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN Card, Passport, etc.) in original and a photocopy.
  • Two additional passport-sized photographs.
  • The Acquaint Yourself Booklet if applicable.

Prohibited Items
To ensure a fair and smooth examination process, the following items are strictly prohibited:

  • Electronic Devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators.
  • Personal Belongings: Bags, books, or any study material.
  • Food & Beverages: Snacks or drinks.

Marking Scheme
The SBI Clerk prelims marking system is as follows:

+1 for every correct answer.
-1/4th for every incorrect answer.
Candidates are advised to calculate their score carefully to track progress.

Exam Difficulty
The difficulty level of the prelims exam is typically rated easy to moderate. Candidates with consistent preparation and a clear understanding of the syllabus can ace the exam with confidence.

Vacancies and Cut-offs
This year, SBI is filling 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across India. Past cut-offs indicate varying benchmarks depending on states and categories. For example, the 2023 general category cut-off for Uttar Pradesh was 77.5, while it stood at 80 for West Bengal.

Important Tips
Read newspapers daily to boost your General Awareness.
Dedicate time to revising Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability shortcut tricks.
Attempt mock tests frequently to enhance speed and accuracy.

Published on: Feb 10, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement