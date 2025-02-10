SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct download link, check marking scheme, vacancies and preparation tips

Candidates eagerly awaiting the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 can now download it by logging into the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

This crucial document is a must-have for entry into the examination hall, with no exceptions allowed.

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025?

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

Visit sbi.co.in or the official link provided on this page.

Click the ‘SBI Clerk 2025 prelims admit card download’ link.

Enter your login credentials, such as registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Save and take a printout of the document for exam day.

Exam Essentials

Candidates must bring the following items to the exam center:

A printed copy of the admit card with a photograph affixed.

A valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN Card, Passport, etc.) in original and a photocopy.

Two additional passport-sized photographs.

The Acquaint Yourself Booklet if applicable.

Prohibited Items

To ensure a fair and smooth examination process, the following items are strictly prohibited:

Electronic Devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators.

Personal Belongings: Bags, books, or any study material.

Food & Beverages: Snacks or drinks.

Marking Scheme

The SBI Clerk prelims marking system is as follows:

+1 for every correct answer.

-1/4th for every incorrect answer.

Candidates are advised to calculate their score carefully to track progress.



Exam Difficulty

The difficulty level of the prelims exam is typically rated easy to moderate. Candidates with consistent preparation and a clear understanding of the syllabus can ace the exam with confidence.

Vacancies and Cut-offs

This year, SBI is filling 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across India. Past cut-offs indicate varying benchmarks depending on states and categories. For example, the 2023 general category cut-off for Uttar Pradesh was 77.5, while it stood at 80 for West Bengal.

Important Tips

Read newspapers daily to boost your General Awareness.

Dedicate time to revising Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability shortcut tricks.

Attempt mock tests frequently to enhance speed and accuracy.