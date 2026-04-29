Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 today: When and where to watch live 

Kerala Exit Poll Results Today | As polling for the 2026 Assembly elections concludes with the final phase in West Bengal today, all eyes are now on the exit poll projections set to be released later this evening. For Full Coverage of Assembly Elections 2026, CLICK HERE This southern state saw a high-stakes three-way fight in the 140-seat House between the ruling Left Democratic Front led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition United Democratic Front led by the Congress, while the BJP is seeking to expand its presence after drawing a significant vote share in recent years. Advertisement Related Articles The LDF is aiming for a rare third straight term, while the UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and local dissatisfaction to make a comeback. Key seats being closely watched include Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kozhikode North, Ernakulam and Nemom, where margins are often tight, and candidate strength matters. The LDF government, under Vijayan, has been in power since 2016. Don't Miss: Free travel, Rs 3,000 pension, Rs 25 lakh insurance: Key UDF, LDF promises for Kerala

Whether you prefer TV news, live streaming or social media updates, here's a full guide on when and where to watch Kerala Exit Poll 2026 results live.

At what time can viewers watch exit polls live in India?

The exit poll numbers will be released only after the second phase of polling ends in Bengal. The polling is sceduled to end at 6:00 pm. Surveys and seat projections are expected to come from 06:30 pm onwards.

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Where can we watch Exit Poll 2026 live on TV?

You can watch the live updates for Kerala exit polls on India Today TV, India Today website, AajTak TV, and AajTak website. Viewers can also tune into BusinessToday.In and Business Today's official YouTube channel for the latest updates about Exit Polls 2026.

Which online platforms will stream exit poll results live?

Leading agencies that will share exit poll updates on social media platforms include Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya.

Are exit polls released after all voting phases end?

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls can't be conducted, published or publicised before all the voting phases end. The ban covers the entire duration of a multi-phase election, beginning from the first day's polling to half an hour after the final phase ends.

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This implies that even if voting concluded earlier in Kerala, exit poll data couldn't be published while polling was still taking place in phases in another state.

Which states are covered in the Exit Poll 2026?

The projections for Kerala as well as West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will be released at the same time.

What was the voter turnout in Kerala?

Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent during the Assembly elections, according to Election Commission data.

The turnout figures have added to anticipation around the exit poll projections, with both the LDF and UDF hopeful of a strong performance.

When will the counting of votes take place?

The official counting of votes will take place on May 4.