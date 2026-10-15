Who are the 10 youngest entrepreneurs on Hurun’s U35 list 2026? Meet the leaders across AI, jewellery, industrials

From jewellery to consumer brands

Anmol Bhansali, Goldiam International, is the youngest leader on the list. Based in Mumbai, Bhansali is the managing director of the jewellery company, which manufactures and exports diamond jewellery to international markets. His inclusion highlights the role of younger leadership in established export-oriented businesses.

Romita Mazumdar, Foxtale, is the youngest woman on the list. The Mumbai-based founder and chief executive has built a direct-to-consumer skincare business offering everyday products such as cleansers, serums and moisturisers. Mazumdar first appeared on the U35 list in 2025.

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Shourya Agarwal of Flam, based in San Francisco, is another 31-year-old entrant. Flam is among the businesses represented in the report’s technology-focused cohort, which includes growing participation from artificial intelligence and machine learning ventures.

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Technology and deep-tech ventures

Ashwin Sreenivas, Decagon AI, is part of the list’s artificial intelligence cohort. Based in San Francisco, Sreenivas is among the entrepreneurs representing the expansion of AI-led businesses in the U35 rankings. The report says the number of AI and machine learning entrepreneurs on the list rose fourfold to 12 from three in 2025.

Denil Chawda of GalaxEye, based in Bengaluru, represents the space technology segment. His inclusion reflects the presence of space-focused ventures among younger entrepreneurs building businesses in technology-intensive industries.

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Industrial and legacy businesses

The list also features Bahirji A Ghorpade of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, based in Bengaluru, and Dhruv Jain of Varroc Engineering, who is based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Both represent industrial businesses, showing that the youngest cohort extends beyond consumer startups and digital platforms.

Manik Garg of Saatvik Green Energy, based in Gurugram, represents the renewable energy sector, which has seven entrepreneurs on the overall list.

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The remaining two entrants are Tapan Agarwal of Agarwal Coal, based in Indore, and Suvir Bector of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, based in Gurugram. Both are associated with established businesses, illustrating the presence of next-generation leadership alongside founders building newer ventures.

The ten youngest entrants span the 2025 and 2026 editions, with some appearing for the first time this year. Their profiles reflect the breadth of India’s under-35 business leadership, spanning technology, consumer-facing brands, industrial operations, energy and traditional enterprises.

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