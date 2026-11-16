Cochin Shipyard, PFC, Oil India among shares turning ex-dividend this week

Monday, November 16

Four companies are scheduled to turn ex-dividend on Monday, November 16. Cochin Shipyard Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share, while Shipping Corporation of India Ltd will turn ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

ASM Technologies Ltd is also trading ex-dividend today for an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. Indag Rubber Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.90 per share.

November 16 is the record date for all four companies. Since the ex-date and record date fall on Monday, their shares are trading ex-dividend during today's session.

Tuesday, November 17

Five companies have scheduled dividend-related corporate actions for Tuesday, November 17.

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Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) will turn ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 4.10 per share. MRF Ltd and Nile Ltd have each announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share, while EAAA India Alternatives Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust will also have an income distribution-related corporate action on the same date. November 17 is the record date for the companies and the InvIT.

Wednesday, November 18

Wednesday will see five companies turn ex-dividend. Page Industries Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 per share, while AK Capital Services Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Manappuram Finance Ltd will turn ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. ARCL Organics Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share, while TD Power Systems Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.65 per share.

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The record date for all five companies is November 18.

Thursday, November 19

Two companies are scheduled to turn ex-dividend on Thursday, November 19.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share, while Natco Pharma Ltd will turn ex-dividend for its second interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Both companies have fixed November 19 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Friday, November 20

Friday will see the largest number of dividend-related corporate actions this week, with 10 companies scheduled to turn ex-dividend.

Oil India Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, while BF Investment Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share. Ashok Leyland Ltd has also announced an interim dividend, although the amount is not specified in the corporate-action details provided.

Prevest Denpro Ltd will turn ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share, while Rama Phosphates Ltd has declared Rs 0.50 per share. Steelcast Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per share.

Other companies scheduled to turn ex-dividend on Friday include Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, with an interim dividend of Rs 0.30 per share; Shanmuga Hospital Ltd, with Rs 0.10 per share; Marsons Ltd, with Rs 0.05 per share; and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, with Rs 0.50 per share.

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PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd has also announced an interim dividend, but the amount is not specified in the corporate-action details provided. November 20 is the record date for all the companies listed above.

Other corporate actions this week: Stock split, buyback, rights issues

Apart from dividends, several companies have scheduled other corporate actions during the week.

BN Agrochem Ltd is scheduled to undergo a stock split on Monday, November 16, under which the face value of each equity share will be reduced from Rs 10 to Re 1.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd has an amalgamation-related corporate action scheduled for Wednesday, November 18. Ironwood Education Ltd and Praxis Home Retail Ltd have also scheduled rights issues of equity shares for the same date.

Capital Infra Trust will have an income distribution-related corporate action on November 18, while POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has scheduled a similar distribution on November 17.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd has scheduled a buyback of shares for Friday, November 20, with the same date set as its record date.

