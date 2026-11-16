Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia may cause a ‘minor slowdown’; won’t impact AI investment cycle: IBM’s Arvind Krishna

"Could it cause a minor slowdown? Perhaps, but it's nothing. It's a second-order effect. It's not first-order for the next two to three years," Krishna said.

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He cautioned, however, that while the technological ecosystem built around Nvidia would continue to function, the financial impact could depend on the company's future leadership. Drawing a comparison with Apple after Steve Jobs' departure, Krishna said founder exits could have different outcomes across companies.

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Meanwhile, Nvidia is facing a leadership search and growing scrutiny following Huang's abrupt resignation last Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, suspected by US authorities of having intelligence links to Beijing.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Nvidia's board should look outside the company for its next chief executive, arguing that the circumstances surrounding Huang's exit called for a "dramatic shakeup".

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Bessent also said the board and its external counsel should answer questions within the next 10 days about the company's compliance culture concerning US export restrictions.

Reports stated that Nvidia's board had approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor. Haas spent seven years at Nvidia, where he rose to vice-president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013. He is among several candidates being considered, but there is no certainty he will be offered the position or accept it.

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Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO. The board said it was selecting a search firm and had not formally engaged any candidates, adding that speculation about individual contenders was premature.

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The leadership uncertainty has also exposed divisions among employees. A post by a longtime Nvidia engineer urging the board to consider staff sentiment has attracted more than 1,600 comments, with several employees reportedly calling for Huang's return.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, warned that Nvidia could lose critical deals without Huang, saying many business agreements were based on a handshake with the former CEO rather than written contracts.