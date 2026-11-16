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PMO summons telecom secretary over fake court orders blocking 129 websites: Report

PMO summons telecom secretary over fake court orders blocking 129 websites: Report

Although online betting is illegal in India, the case has raised alarms that a lack of safeguards in the nation's content-takedown system could allow falsified court rulings to block legitimate websites.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 12:43 PM IST
PMO summons telecom secretary over fake court orders blocking 129 websites: ReportThe blocking orders were triggered by fabricated High Court documents emailed to officials by individuals posing as lawyers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office summoned Telecommunications Secretary Amit Agrawal to explain how officials ordered the takedown of more than 100 websites based on fake court orders, according to a report by Reuters citing government officials.

The emergency intervention cuts short Agrawal’s trip to another state, signaling intensifying scrutiny after Reuters reported that telecom officials directed internet providers to block 129 illegal betting websites.

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The blocking orders were triggered by fabricated High Court documents emailed to officials by individuals posing as lawyers. Although online betting is illegal in India, the case has raised alarms that a lack of safeguards in the nation's content-takedown system could allow falsified court rulings to block legitimate websites.

Reuters found that the two state court orders — flagged as fake based on comments from police and the court registry — contained fabricated court logos, seals, and a deceptive QR code. The fraudulent documents remained publicly accessible on the Department of Telecommunications' website for months alongside official correspondence ordering internet providers to remove the platforms.

Addressing the administrative rollout, government sources detailed the operational chain to Reuters, "The action taken by the Department of Telecommunications against betting accounts was carried out through the relevant field officers," one of the officials said.

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Legal and security fallout

The findings have prompted state police to launch a criminal investigation into potential forgery and cheating by unidentified individuals. Concurrently, Reuters reported on November 13 that the telecoms ministry has initiated an internal probe into the alleged fraud, while police have sought ministry records as part of their criminal inquiry.

The incident highlights growing global judicial concerns over fabricated legal documents and AI-generated precedents. In July, India's Supreme Court set aside a tribunal's orders that relied on non-existent judgments, paralleling a recent case in which a US judge disqualified lawyers over fabricated legal citations.

Underscoring the severity of such breaches, India's Supreme Court justices warned last year that such fabrication "bearing forged signatures of Judges strikes at the very foundation of public trust" and stressed that "such grave criminal acts cannot be treated as ordinary or routine offences".

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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