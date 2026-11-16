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Defensive buying? IT stocks attract interest from long-only funds, says UBS

Defensive buying? IT stocks attract interest from long-only funds, says UBS

IT stocks: UBS said the renewed interest is partly defensive, as volatility in AI-related stocks prompted investors to look for alternatives.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Defensive buying? IT stocks attract interest from long-only funds, says UBSIT shares: Demand remains subdued, although deal activity has improved and selective hiring has resumed.

Foreign brokerage UBS on Monday said investor interest in Indian information technology (IT) stocks is
reviving, especially among foreign long-only funds. After meeting over 70 investors, UBS said the sector is seen as a defensive bet amid the volatility in artificial intelligence (AI) theme, noting that it still remains a “show-me” story.

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“Our interactions suggest that they are incrementally adding exposure to IT services, albeit while remaining underweight, with most expressing a preference for midcaps,” Bloomberg qupted UBS analyst Aditya Chandrasekar as saying.

UBS said the renewed interest is partly defensive, as volatility in AI-related stocks prompted investors to look for alternatives. Improving sentiment is also supported by AI revenue growth and two-straight quarters of headcount additions, it said noting that AI revenue now accounts for more than 10 per cent of annualized sector sales and is growing 20-30 per cent sequentially. Data showed Nifty IT Index has jumped 15 per cent since the end of September and is headed for  its best quarterly gain in more than two years.

In the recent September quarter earnings, IT results were middling, barring a few exceptions.

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"Demand remains subdued, although deal activity has improved and selective hiring has resumed. Despite middling results, stocks have done well as the sector discussion has shifted from the relevance of the model to revenue stabilization and now to sustainable growth, helped by Accenture’s medium term outlook," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

This brokerage noted that valuations have adjusted accordingly; further upside for incumbents requires growth delivery. "We prefer challengers and hybrids that can grow through share gains. TechM, Coforge, Persistent, Indegene and Sagility are our BUY-rated top picks. We are relatively comfortable with TCS among incumbents," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 11:58 AM IST
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