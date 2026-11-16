Defensive buying? IT stocks attract interest from long-only funds, says UBS

UBS said the renewed interest is partly defensive, as volatility in AI-related stocks prompted investors to look for alternatives. Improving sentiment is also supported by AI revenue growth and two-straight quarters of headcount additions, it said noting that AI revenue now accounts for more than 10 per cent of annualized sector sales and is growing 20-30 per cent sequentially. Data showed Nifty IT Index has jumped 15 per cent since the end of September and is headed for its best quarterly gain in more than two years.

In the recent September quarter earnings, IT results were middling, barring a few exceptions.

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"Demand remains subdued, although deal activity has improved and selective hiring has resumed. Despite middling results, stocks have done well as the sector discussion has shifted from the relevance of the model to revenue stabilization and now to sustainable growth, helped by Accenture’s medium term outlook," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

This brokerage noted that valuations have adjusted accordingly; further upside for incumbents requires growth delivery. "We prefer challengers and hybrids that can grow through share gains. TechM, Coforge, Persistent, Indegene and Sagility are our BUY-rated top picks. We are relatively comfortable with TCS among incumbents," it said.