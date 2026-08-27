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In Modern India, The Ride You Choose Has Become A Statement About Who You Are

In Modern India, The Ride You Choose Has Become A Statement About Who You Are

A generation that once measured success by what it owned is quietly rewriting the rules. Increasingly, the most telling status symbol isn’t the car in the driveway — it’s the experience you choose when you travel.

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  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 1:18 PM IST
In Modern India, The Ride You Choose Has Become A Statement About Who You AreGreen SM frames its premium seven-seater experience as a considered lifestyle choice

There was a time when arriving in a large, imported car was the clearest signal a person had made it. Today, that signal is becoming harder to read. In India’s big cities, success is no longer expressed only through possession — it is expressed through the quality of the experiences a person surrounds themselves with. And few experiences are as visible, or as frequent, as the way we move through the city.

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The numbers behind this shift are striking. India’s luxury market has been growing at roughly 20 percent a year, and consumer spending on luxury goods is forecast to reach around 32 billion dollars by 2030, with the affluent consumer base expanding to nearly 500 million people. But the more interesting story sits underneath those headline figures. Analysts describe what is happening not as a luxury bubble for a tiny elite, but as a broad “premiumisation” of everyday life — a mass movement of consumers choosing better versions of ordinary experiences.

This is where identity enters the picture. For India’s younger, digitally connected consumers, the things they choose have become a form of self-expression. Market commentators note that for Gen Z in particular, brands function almost like personal logos — signals of who someone is and where they belong. A premium smartphone stopped being just a phone a long time ago; it became a statement. The same logic is now moving into how people choose to travel.

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SO WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE DAILY COMMUTE?

Consider a familiar scene. A young professional steps out of a premium electric seven-seater to meet a client. The car is spotless and silent. There is no fuel smell clinging to their clothes, no frantic apology for a driver who cancelled at the last minute. They walk in composed, unhurried, and fully present. In that moment, the ride has already said something before a single word is exchanged — it has communicated care, taste, and standards.

That is the real value on offer. A premium ride is not about the vehicle’s specifications; it is about how the choice makes a person feel and how it positions them in the eyes of others. It answers a quiet but powerful question that many aspirational Indians are asking of every purchase: does this reflect the person I am becoming?

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“The way you arrive is part of the impression you make,” says a Delhi-based brand consultant who studies aspirational consumers. “People used to signal status by what they parked outside. Now they signal it by the standard of the experience they’re seen choosing. It’s subtler, but it says more.”

Green SM has read this shift clearly. Rather than positioning itself as simply another way to get from one place to another, it frames its premium seven-seater experience as a considered lifestyle choice — the ride that reflects the standards of a modern, discerning traveller. The all-electric fleet, the trained drivers, and the calm, clean interiors are not the point in themselves; they are the ingredients of an experience that lets a passenger present their best self, every single time.

“Our customers are not just buying a trip,” says Mr Bach Tuan Anh, CEO of Green SM India. “They are choosing how they want to show up in the world. When someone steps out of our car, they should feel that the choice they made reflects who they are — someone who values quality, comfort, and doing things thoughtfully.”

As India’s definition of success matures, status is quietly moving away from ownership and towards experience — away from what we display and towards how we choose to live. In that new landscape, the ride a person picks is no longer a small logistical decision. It has become one of the most honest statements they make about who they are.

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:18 PM IST
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