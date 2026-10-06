Sheeraz Hasan Unveils Hollywood and Bollywood AI–SI Portfolio at AI Everything Abu Dhabi

The announcement coincides with the opening of AI Everything Abu Dhabi at ADNEC Centre, where technology companies, investors, innovators and business leaders are gathering for the two-day event. (aieverythingabudhabi.com)

Hasan’s expansion comes amid growing attention to the term “Super Intelligence.” On September 29, President Donald Trump signed the executive order “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence,” directing federal executive agencies, where legally permitted, to adopt “SI” terminology in place of “AI” across official communications, websites and policy documents. (whitehouse.gov)

At a White House meeting that day, technology leaders including Elon Musk, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and OpenAI President Greg Brockman signed a voluntary accord covering safe technology development, internal safeguards and independent external reviews. (apnews.com)

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Musk subsequently signalled plans to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, responding on X on October 4: “Yes, we will make that change.” (tradingview.com)

Hasan is now positioning Hollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI, Bollywood.AI and Bollywood.SI for acquisition, licensing and strategic partnerships.

According to Hasan, discussions and enquiries involve technology companies, studios, streaming services and investors across China, India, other Asian markets, the Middle East, Europe and America.

His strategy brings together names associated with two of the world’s best-known entertainment industries and the technologies he believes will shape their next chapter.

For Hasan, AI represents the opportunity today, while Super Intelligence represents the next frontier. Ownership of all four names gives him a unified portfolio through which to pursue that vision.

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Four names. One owner. A vision spanning Hollywood, Bollywood, AI and Super Intelligence.

Acquisition, licensing and partnership enquiries can be directed to Sheeraz@hollywood.ai.