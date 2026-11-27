The company has recently drawn attention for its pre-booking service, which allows people to discuss and document their preferences for their final rites while they are alive.
Planning the final rites in advance
Moksha Voyage's pre-booking service is designed for people who want to reduce the practical burden on their families and have their wishes followed.
Customers can choose services covering the cremation day, Asthi Sanchayan and Asthi Visarjan, as well as rituals performed over the following days. Depending on the plan, the arrangements can extend to the 10th to 13th-day rituals and other post-funeral ceremonies.
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The company says customers first discuss their requirements with a designated "Moksha Saathi", who helps understand the family's traditions and individual preferences. A customised quotation and payment terms are then shared before the booking is confirmed.
As per their official website, the company offers three broad pre-planning packages:
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Samman Sewa: Covers the cremation day, including family coordination, priest support, ritual material, a last-journey vehicle and documentation assistance.
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Shraddha Sewa: Extends the service to Asthi Sanchayan and Asthi Visarjan, along with priest, vehicle and ritual arrangements.
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Moksha Sankalp Sewa: Covers cremation, Asthi Visarjan and rituals around the 10th to 13th day, with options such as Brahmin Bhoj, family guidance and travel arrangements.
From transportation to rituals
Moksha Voyage's business goes beyond advance planning. It provides transportation and funeral-related services for families who need immediate assistance.
Its services include:
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Ambulances and hearse vehicles
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Mortuary and freezer facilities
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Cremation arrangements
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Priests and ritual samagri
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Documentation and other formalities
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Asthi Sanchayan and Asthi Visarjan
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Pind Daan and Tarpan
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Terahvi, Shradh and Barsi arrangements
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Brahmin Bhoj and catering
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Travel and accommodation
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Live-streaming of rituals
The idea is to give families a single point of contact instead of requiring them to coordinate multiple service providers at a difficult time.
A service for families living abroad
Moksha Voyage also caters to families dealing with deaths outside India.
The company offers assistance with bringing mortal remains from the UK to India and also provides ashes repatriation services.
Its international assistance can include:
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Airline and cargo arrangements
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Death certificate and consular documentation
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NOCs and customs formalities
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Airport coordination
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Transportation within India
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Cremation and last-rites arrangements
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Coordination with family members
The company has a UK office in Luton and says it works with families who need assistance coordinating the process remotely.
Why pre-planning matters
The idea behind the service is not simply to arrange a funeral in advance. Moksha Voyage positions pre-planning as a way for people to communicate their wishes and reduce the number of decisions their families have to make during an emotionally difficult period.
The company says advance planning can help with:
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Communicating an individual's wishes to their family
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Reducing the logistical burden on relatives
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Understanding the services required in advance
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Getting clarity on costs
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Ensuring religious and personal preferences are considered
Its broader business model reflects an attempt to organise an area that has traditionally been handled through family members, local priests, transport providers, crematoriums and other individual service providers.
Instead of families coordinating each part separately, Moksha Voyage acts as the central point connecting these services.
What the packages cost
The exact price depends on the services selected. Recent reports have put Moksha Voyage's offerings in a broad range of roughly ₹6,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, while reports on its structured pre-booking packages have cited prices beginning at around ₹29,999 and going up to ₹1.5 lakh.
The company's website does not prominently display fixed prices alongside the three packages. It says a quotation and payment terms are shared with the customer during the booking process.
This distinction is important because the final cost can depend on the rituals, transportation, travel and other services chosen by the family.
Beyond a funeral service
Moksha Voyage describes itself as an end-of-life support service rather than only a cremation provider. Its parent organisation, Namo Gange Wellness Pvt. Ltd., says it has been working across wellness and community-focused programmes for more than a decade.
The company's offering reflects an attempt to organise services that families have traditionally arranged through relatives, local priests, transport providers, crematoriums and other individual service providers.
For Moksha Voyage, that means helping with the practical details surrounding a death while keeping the focus on the family's religious traditions and personal wishes.
Its pre-booking service takes that idea one step further by asking people to have those conversations before they are urgently needed.