1 lakh govt jobs, higher DA, ₹3,000 monthly aid: Who are the biggest winners in the West Bengal Budget?

The West Bengal government's first full Budget for 2026-27 offers a mix of welfare measures, employment generation, and infrastructure spending, with benefits aimed at job seekers, women, government employees, unemployed youth and gig workers. But beyond the headline announcements, SBI Research believes the Budget signals a broader shift in the state's economic strategy.

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According to the report, the FY27 Budget marks a transition from a predominantly welfare-driven approach to one focused on investment-led growth, industrialisation and long-term capacity creation, while retaining social security as a key pillar.

Job seekers and government employees

The government's plan to fill 1 lakh vacant government posts, with 33% reservation for women, is one of the Budget's biggest announcements. State government employees and pensioners will also benefit from a 20% increase in dearness allowance (DA), taking the total DA to 38% from October 1, 2026.

SBI Research says the Budget places employment at the centre of the government's agenda, combining public-sector recruitment with higher capital expenditure and industrial revival to create more opportunities over the medium term.

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Women receive the largest welfare push

Women are among the biggest beneficiaries of the Budget.

The government has allocated ₹36,000 crore for the Annapurna Yojana, under which eligible women will receive ₹3,000 every month. Another ₹550 crore has been set aside for free bus services for women through pink cards.

While these measures strengthen the state's welfare architecture, SBI Research notes that the Budget is no longer centred solely on redistribution. Its analysis points to a greater emphasis on investment, governance, technology and entrepreneurship alongside social spending, suggesting a more balanced development strategy.

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Support for unemployed youth and workers

The Budget also proposes ₹3,000 a month for eligible unemployed youth under the Bhorsa Karmasathi Scheme. Other measures include a welfare board for gig workers, Ayushman Bharat cards for migrant labourers and an increase in MGNREGA work from 100 days to 125 days.

According to SBI Research, these initiatives suggest that the government is attempting to combine immediate income support with policies that can generate long-term employment and enhance labour market participation.

Industrial revival becomes a key focus

Alongside welfare measures, the government has announced a greenfield airport in Kalyani, a deep-sea port in Purba Medinipur, a semiconductor unit in Durgapur, and ₹5,000 crore in industrial incentives.

SBI Research sees this as one of the Budget's defining features. Its analysis says themes such as investment, governance, fiscal management, technology, tourism and climate resilience have gained prominence, reflecting a strategic shift towards productive capacity creation and economic transformation. It also notes that the Budget speech carries the most optimistic tone in recent years, based on its Natural Language Processing (NLP) analysis.

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Challenges remain

Despite the ambitious roadmap, SBI Research cautions that West Bengal's fiscal challenges have not disappeared. The report points out that the state continues to depend heavily on Central tax devolution and grants, while non-tax revenue remains relatively weak. It says improving administrative efficiency, monetising government assets and strengthening revenue generation will be crucial to sustaining the Budget's spending commitments.

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The bottom line

For citizens, the immediate winners are clear—government job aspirants, state employees, women, unemployed youth and several vulnerable groups. But SBI Research argues that the larger story is the government's attempt to combine welfare with investment-led growth. Whether the strategy succeeds will depend less on the announcements themselves and more on how effectively the state delivers on its promises while strengthening its fiscal position.

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