114 Rafales for IAF: India sends Letter of Request to France

India is moving ahead with what could be its biggest-ever fighter jet deal, finalising a Letter of Request to France for 114 Rafales, most of which are expected to be built in India. This deal, estimated to cost approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, is set to be the largest fighter aircraft defense agreement in India's history.

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The Letter of Request (LoR) is an official government-to-government document (G-to-G) that initiates the process for major defense deals under the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA). This official request will be formally sent to the French government in the coming weeks.

90 Rafale aircraft to be manufactured in India under Make in India

The biggest highlight of this mega defense deal is its indigenisation. According to the proposed agreement, approximately 90 of the 114 aircraft will be manufactured in India under the Make in India initiative.

French aerospace company Dassault Aviation will partner with an Indian private or public sector company for this purpose. The exact number of aircraft to be manufactured in India is expected to be 92, while the remaining 22 will be brought directly from France in a fly-away condition.

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The aircraft manufactured under this deal are expected to comprise approximately 50% of indigenous components and technology. The primary objective of this deal is to address the Air Force's dwindling squadron numbers and strengthen the country's air defenses.

Air Force Chief's Visit to France: Process to Gain Speed

This significant development comes at a time when the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, is on a three-day official visit to France, starting June 1. The Chief of the Air Staff's visit is considered highly strategic as India moves forward with the procurement process for 114 Rafale aircraft.

During his visit, the Air Chief Marshal will meet with the top leadership of major French defense companies, including Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale aircraft, and MBDA, the manufacturer of lethal missile systems. Defense experts believe that this visit by the Air Force Chief will expedite the long process of acquiring Rafale aircraft.

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Further Process of the Deal: How Will Things Move Forward?

After India submits the LoR and the French government responds to it, India will proceed to issue a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) for the deal. The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), the highest body of the Ministry of Defense, has already approved the purchase of these Rafale aircraft for the Air Force.

Negotiations on Price and Logistics: Once the French government responds to India's LoR, which details the price of the aircraft, delivery timelines, and logistics support, negotiations will begin between the two countries regarding the final price.

Final Approval from the CCS: After negotiations between the two countries are completed, final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister, will be required before the final contract can be signed.

Why is this deal important for the Air Force?

The Indian Air Force is currently grappling with a dwindling number of fighter squadrons. According to approved regulations, the Air Force must have at least 42 fighter squadrons to simultaneously address security challenges on two fronts (China and Pakistan), but this number has currently fallen significantly.

The Rafale aircraft are renowned worldwide for their state-of-the-art radar systems, long-range missiles (such as the Meteor and Scalp), and electronic warfare capabilities.

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The induction of these 114 new Rafale aircraft into the Air Force will not only strengthen India's border surveillance capabilities but will also give the Indian Air Force a strategic advantage over its neighbours like China and Pakistan.

