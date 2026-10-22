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A ticking clock under the Himalayas: How Uttarakhand is quietly storing energy for a mega earthquake

A ticking clock under the Himalayas: How Uttarakhand is quietly storing energy for a mega earthquake

Uttarakhand sits squarely within what geologists refer to as the Central Himalayan Seismic Gap — a section of the mountain arc that has not experienced a major, energy-releasing surface rupture in over 200 years.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 9:42 AM IST
A ticking clock under the Himalayas: How Uttarakhand is quietly storing energy for a mega earthquakeResearchers pointed out that these findings measure long-term strain accumulation rather than predicting a specific date, time, or location for an impending rupture.

Researchers monitoring the Central Himalayan region have uncovered alarming evidence that the fault line directly beneath Uttarakhand is heavily locked and accumulating elastic strain at a steady, dangerous pace.

The new study — conducted by scientists from institutions including the Central University of Tamil Nadu — utilised precise Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) observations combined with high-resolution radar imagery from Japan’s ALOS-2 satellite mission to model the subterranean dynamics.

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The findings confirm that the underlying megathrust fault is accumulating elastic strain equivalent to a massive magnitude 8.1 earthquake roughly every 100 years.

At the heart of the risk is the Main Himalayan Thrust (MHT), the primary boundary zone where the advancing Indian tectonic plate slides beneath the Eurasian plate. Satellite and ground measurements demonstrate that the MHT beneath Uttarakhand remains rigidly "locked" or stuck across a width of approximately 115 km.

Rather than sliding smoothly past each other, the tectonic plates are pinned together by friction. As the Indian plate pushes northward at roughly 18 millimetres per year in this sector, the surrounding rock mass deforms, absorbing immense mechanical strain like a tightly coiled spring.

Uttarakhand sits squarely within what geologists refer to as the Central Himalayan Seismic Gap — a section of the mountain arc that has not experienced a major, energy-releasing surface rupture in over 200 years. While historic events such as the 1803 Garhwal, 1991 Uttarkashi, and 1999 Chamoli earthquakes shook the region, none were large enough to fully relieve the massive strain built up over centuries.

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Sub-surface fluid & deep crustal structure 

Complementary research from the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) — based on long-term seismic monitoring network data — provides additional context regarding what is occurring deep beneath the surface.

Scientists detected signatures of trapped metamorphic fluids and weakened rocks at depths between 8 km and 20 km along the fault plane. These localised fluids alter pore pressure within the rock matrix, potentially acting as lubrication triggers that influence where and when locked segments finally slip.

Seismic imaging revealed a exceptionally thick crust — with the Mohorovičić discontinuity (Moho) located at depths between 30 km and 55 km — along with evidence of a "double Moho" structure resulting from complex historical plate collisions.

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Key risk factors at a glance 

  • Highest seismic vulnerability zone: Entire state of Uttarakhand falls under Seismic Zone 5 (frequently referenced in risk assessments as the top vulnerability tier in India). 
  • Energy accumulation rate: Equivalent to energy released by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake every century. 
  • Fault coupling width: Continuous locked stretch of 115 km along the Main Himalayan Thrust. 
  • Historical gap: No major mega-rupture (M > 8) in the immediate Uttarakhand segment for over two centuries. 

Researchers pointed out that these findings measure long-term strain accumulation rather than predicting a specific date, time, or location for an impending rupture. However, the strong coupling along the megathrust underscores an urgent need for earthquake resilience, strict structural building codes, and disaster preparedness across the densely populated Himalayan belt.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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