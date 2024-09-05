'A senior police official offered us money...': Parents add new twist to Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case

The parents of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered last month have claimed that police attempted to bribe them in the early stages of the investigation to suppress the case. Speaking at a protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where their daughter’s body was found on August 9, they reportedly accused the police of trying to cover up the crime.

"The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while it was taken for post-mortem examinations," the father reportedly told a crowd of protesters.

He further added, "Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined."

The parents have since joined protests alongside junior doctors, demanding justice for their daughter. Kolkata Police has faced sharp criticism, with many questioning how the accused, Sanjoy Roy, had unrestricted access to the hospital premises. Reports allege that Roy would illegally arrange beds and facilities for patients in exchange for money.

Social media has been flooded with slogans directed at the police, reminding them that they too have daughters, sentiments echoed on placards during street protests. As public outrage grows, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Monday, the CBI arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the hospital, adding further scrutiny to the institution's management.

Protests have not been limited to Kolkata. Doctors in Delhi, including those from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and AIIMS, held candlelight marches, demanding swift justice. In Kolkata, the city's iconic landmarks went dark at 9 pm in solidarity with the protest. Governor CV Ananda Bose also switched off the lights at Raj Bhavan, stating, "When light is fear, darkness is dear."

Amid this turmoil, the West Bengal Assembly passed an anti-rape bill that seeks capital punishment for those convicted of rape if their actions lead to the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. The move comes as public demand for accountability and justice intensifies across the state.

Protests are expected to continue with a "Reclaim the Night" march by women, further amplifying calls for reform and accountability within the system. The parents, along with the medical community and citizens, are urging that the investigation be expedited to ensure justice is not delayed.