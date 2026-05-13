After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices from May 14

Mother Dairy on Wednesday announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in the prices of its liquid milk variants, effective May 14, citing a sustained rise in farmer procurement costs.

The company said procurement prices had increased by around 6% over the past year despite efforts to limit the impact on consumers. "Mother Dairy will revise the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs. 2 per litre, effective May 14, 2026," the company said in a statement.

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It added that the revision represented "only a partial pass through of increased costs" and was aimed at maintaining "a fair balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests".

According to the revised price chart for Delhi-NCR, full cream milk will now cost Rs 72 per litre, up from Rs 70, while toned milk prices will rise to Rs 60 per litre from Rs 58.

Double-toned milk (Live Lite) will cost Rs 54 per litre against Rs 52 earlier, while cow milk prices have been increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60. Bulk vended milk, also known as token milk, will now cost Rs 58 per litre compared with Rs 56 earlier. Pro milk prices have also been raised to Rs 72 per litre from Rs 70.

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Mother Dairy said it passes on nearly 75-80% of its milk sales realisation towards farmers and milk procurement to support livelihoods while ensuring stable milk availability. The company noted that its previous milk price revision was undertaken in April 2025.

Earlier today, Amul also hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, the second increase in a year. The price increase will add to food inflation, which has risen in recent weeks due to the conflict in West Asia. The food inflation in April crossed the 4 per cent mark, and the latest milk price increase will add to the burden of the common man.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, in a statement on Wednesday, said it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk-selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".

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The last price increase was effected on May 1, 2025.

The increase translates to about 2.5-3.5 per cent per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation, it added. "The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year," GCMMF said.

