Following the announcement, Chahal took to social media platform X (formally twitter) to express his gratitude to the party's top brass. "I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," he posted.

Key organisational reshuffle

The BJP's central office released a comprehensive list of new national office-bearers for the OBC Morcha, taking effect immediately. The appointments are widely seen as part of the party's broader outreach strategy to consolidate OBC votes ahead of high-stakes Assembly elections scheduled next year in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa.

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Special invitees: Alongside Chahal (Delhi), the party appointed Professor Advait Charan Gananayak (Odisha) and advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh) as special invitees to the national executive.

National office bearers: The reconstituted team includes seven national vice-presidents—featuring Uttar Pradesh leaders Sangam Lal Gupta and Sangeeta Balwant Bind—along with three national general secretaries and seven national secretaries across key states.

Chahal's political innings comes just weeks after he announced his retirement from first-class red-ball cricket in October 2026, concluding his domestic red-ball career with 148 wickets in 49 matches.

At the time of his retirement from the longer format, the 36-year-old spinner — who has claimed 121 wickets in 72 ODIs, 96 wickets in 80 T20Is, and 233 IPL wickets — said that he remains available and hopeful of representing India in white-ball formats.