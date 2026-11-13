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Air India, Akasa Air extend Saudi Arabia flight suspensions until November 30

Air India, Akasa Air extend Saudi Arabia flight suspensions until November 30

The extended suspensions mean travellers with upcoming plans to Saudi Arabia may need to revise their itineraries or seek refunds

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 9:49 PM IST
Air India, Akasa Air extend Saudi Arabia flight suspensions until November 30Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have extended flight suspensions to and from Saudi Arabia

Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have extended flight suspensions to and from Saudi Arabia amid the prevailing regional security situation, disrupting travel plans for passengers flying between India and the Kingdom.

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until November 21. Akasa Air, meanwhile, has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until November 30, citing concerns over the security situation in Saudi Arabia.

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In separate travel advisories, the airlines said the decisions followed assessments of the prevailing situation and the safety of passengers and crew. Akasa Air said it would continue to monitor developments closely and assess the situation in real time before making further decisions on flight operations.

Air India, Air India Express offer refunds, rescheduling

Air India and Air India Express passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before November 10, for travel up to November 30 on Riyadh and Dammam routes, and up to November 21 on Jeddah routes, can opt for complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability, or seek a full refund if they cancel their bookings.

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Air India passengers may reschedule their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express customers can choose any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

The airlines have also set deadlines for revised journeys. Passengers with Riyadh and Dammam bookings must complete their rescheduled travel by December 14, while those with Jeddah bookings must complete their journeys by December 5.

Akasa Air passengers can opt for refunds or rescheduling

Akasa Air has offered affected passengers the option of a full refund or rescheduling their travel at no additional cost. The airline said refunds would be credited to the source of payment within seven days.

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Passengers who booked through travel agents or other travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance with cancellations, refunds and rescheduling.

ALSO READ: 12 int'l airlines may shift flights to Navi Mumbai Airport, T1 capacity to go up

Passengers are advised to check flight status

The extended suspensions mean travellers with upcoming plans to Saudi Arabia may need to revise their itineraries or seek refunds. Passengers are advised to check their flight status and contact their respective airlines or booking agents before heading to the airport.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 9:49 PM IST
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