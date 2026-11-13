Air India, Akasa Air extend Saudi Arabia flight suspensions until November 30

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In separate travel advisories, the airlines said the decisions followed assessments of the prevailing situation and the safety of passengers and crew. Akasa Air said it would continue to monitor developments closely and assess the situation in real time before making further decisions on flight operations.

Air India, Air India Express offer refunds, rescheduling

Air India and Air India Express passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before November 10, for travel up to November 30 on Riyadh and Dammam routes, and up to November 21 on Jeddah routes, can opt for complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability, or seek a full refund if they cancel their bookings.

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Air India passengers may reschedule their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express customers can choose any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

The airlines have also set deadlines for revised journeys. Passengers with Riyadh and Dammam bookings must complete their rescheduled travel by December 14, while those with Jeddah bookings must complete their journeys by December 5.

Akasa Air passengers can opt for refunds or rescheduling

Akasa Air has offered affected passengers the option of a full refund or rescheduling their travel at no additional cost. The airline said refunds would be credited to the source of payment within seven days.

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Passengers who booked through travel agents or other travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance with cancellations, refunds and rescheduling.

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Passengers are advised to check flight status

The extended suspensions mean travellers with upcoming plans to Saudi Arabia may need to revise their itineraries or seek refunds. Passengers are advised to check their flight status and contact their respective airlines or booking agents before heading to the airport.