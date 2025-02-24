'Always been mindful of rules': Puzzled Anupam Kher questions X, Elon Musk after his account briefly locked over 'copyright violation'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher Monday took to social media platform X to express his surprise after his account was unexpectedly locked for a brief period. Though his access was later restored, the actor questioned the platform’s decision and sought clarification from X’s management, even tagging its owner, Elon Musk.

"Dear X! Even though my account has been restored, I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. Have always been mindful of rules of #X (formerly Twitter). Or for that matter, any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks! " Kher’s post on X, tagging Musk, read Monday.

He also attached a screenshot of the message that appeared on X claiming his account was locked over a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint. A DMCA complaint is a formal request made under the US DMCA law to remove copyrighted content that has been used without permission online. The law is designed to protect digital content creators, publishers, and copyright holders from online piracy and unauthorised use of their work.

"Upon receipt of a valid DMCA notice, X will remove the identified material," the message stated, adding X maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under which repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. "Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account," it said.

While X has not officially responded, the exact post that led to Kher’s temporary account restriction remains unclear.

Kher has 4.2 million followers on X. Many followers rallied behind him urging the platform to provide a clear explanation for the temporary lock.