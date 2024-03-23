scorecardresearch
Business Today
Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging his arrest, hearing most likely on Sunday

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging his arrest, hearing most likely on Sunday

The ED had arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the central anti-money laundering agency.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court on March 22.

His legal team said the plea in Delhi HC stated that both the arrest and the remand order were illegal and he is entitled to be released from custody immediately. An immediate hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably by Sunday.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the central anti-money laundering agency. 


Kejriwal had approached the high court for quashing and setting aside all proceedings including the summonses issued against him. In that petition, Kejriwal said he is a "vocal critic" of the ruling party, an opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, and the ED, being under the Centre's control, has been "weaponised". 
 

Published on: Mar 23, 2024, 6:21 PM IST
