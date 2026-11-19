The Bharat Gaurav train will cover Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Guruvayur, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchirappalli, Kanchipuram and Mahabalipuram. The route combines coastal temple towns, major pilgrimage centres and UNESCO-listed heritage sites across three southern states.

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What the Package Includes

IRCTC has priced the package in three categories: Economy (Sleeper Class) at ₹20,420, Standard (3AC) at ₹32,770 and Comfort (2AC) at ₹42,940 per person. Children aged 5-11 have separate fares, starting at ₹19,010.The fares include an approximately 33 per cent concession offered by Indian Railways under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.

The package includes train travel, accommodation, vegetarian meals, sightseeing and bus transfers, travel insurance, security arrangements and applicable taxes. IRCTC has said the offering is designed to make a multi-state temple pilgrimage more accessible and convenient for travellers.

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Key Stops on the Trail

The itinerary includes several of South India’s best-known religious and cultural landmarks:

Gokarna: Mahabaleshwar Temple and Om Beach.

Murudeshwar: Murudeshwar Shiva Temple and the coastal shrine complex.

Guruvayur: The famed Guruvayur Krishna temple in Kerala.

Rameswaram: Ramanathaswamy Temple, one of the country’s major pilgrimage destinations.

Madurai: The historic Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Kanniyakumari: The southern tip of India, including the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Tiruchirappalli: Temples and heritage sites in central Tamil Nadu.

Kanchipuram: A major temple town known for its ancient shrines and silk-weaving tradition.

Mahabalipuram: The UNESCO World Heritage-listed shore temple and rock-cut monuments.

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Booking and Travel

To book the 'Temple Trails of Dakshin' tour, visit IRCTC Tourism’s official website and search for the package using its code WZBG82. Select your preferred boarding point, travel class and number of passengers, then complete the payment online; travellers can also contact IRCTC at 1800110139 or 080-44647998 for assistance.

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The announcement comes as IRCTC continues to expand Bharat Gaurav tourist train offerings aimed at pilgrimage and heritage tourism. The operator has separately promoted other South India spiritual circuits, including packages covering Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari.