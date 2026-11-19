The confrontation follows a November 16 letter from the RBI reiterating that Tata Sons must comply with rules governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), 'including the requirement of listing by your company.' Classified as an upper-layer NBFC due to its asset size and core investment company (CIC) status, Tata Sons faces a three-year regulatory window to list.

Tata Sons' legal presentation argues that the RBI’s earlier rejection of its plea to surrender its CIC registration leaves no room to avoid an IPO, making it the board's duty to initiate compliance.

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'There cannot be any delay in the matter of listing. It is now a regulatory matter and the directive from RBI is clear. The restructuring proposal will be disposed of by Tata Sons. Tata Trusts had sent the restructuring proposal directly to RBI in September and Tata Sons will not consider the matter at all,' an executive told The Economic Times.

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Ahead of the November 26 gathering, Tata Trusts will meet on November 20 to revisit its opposition. Noel Tata, likely backed by trustees Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat, wants the board to challenge the RBI's September order and reconsider merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons to alter its regulatory profile.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to meet privately with Shapoor Mistry before November 26 to discuss monetising the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group's 18.4% stake. Seeking funds to repay debt, the SP Group wants Tata Sons to buy back ₹25,000 crore of its shares over 24 months — a request Noel Tata tabled in September, though Tata Sons views the matter as outside the Trusts chairman's purview. The board may also finalise a date for its delayed AGM, the ET report added.