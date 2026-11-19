According to its November 18, 2026, report, gold is trading near $3,799.80 per ounce against an estimated theoretical fair value of $4,484. Silver, meanwhile, trades around $46 compared with an estimated fair value of $64.

Why does DSP believe gold is undervalued?

DSP's gold valuation framework compares the estimated value of the world's mined gold stock with broad money supply measures.

The model incorporates global above-ground gold stock, US M2 money supply and an additional allocation linked to European monetary aggregates.

Based on these calculations, DSP estimates gold's fair value at $4,484 per ounce, suggesting a 15.3% discount at prevailing prices.

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However, DSP believes a discount exceeding 20% would offer a more attractive entry opportunity.

Why does silver look cheaper than gold?

Silver's valuation is calculated differently, using historical gold-silver ratios to estimate its relative value.

DSP's framework assumes a gold-silver ratio of 60, producing an estimated silver valuation range of $53–$75 per ounce, with a midpoint of $64.

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At approximately $46, silver trades 28.4% below that midpoint.

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The fund considers a gold-silver ratio above 80–85 favourable for accumulation and began adding silver when the ratio approached 82.

However, silver's industrial demand exposure and greater price volatility mean a larger valuation discount does not necessarily guarantee stronger returns.

How is DSP buying precious metals?

Rather than attempting to predict market bottoms, DSP has introduced predetermined purchase levels.

For gold, the fund plans to add 0.5 percentage points to portfolio exposure near $3,850, followed by similar additions for every $100 decline.

For silver, purchases begin below $47, with additional 0.5-percentage-point allocations for every $2 decline. Buying accelerates below $42.

The strategy aims to increase exposure gradually during corrections instead of chasing price rallies.

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What could influence gold and silver prices?

DSP identifies central bank purchases, ETF investment flows and jewellery demand as major market drivers.

Central bank buying remains stable, ETF demand is strong, while jewellery consumption has weakened.

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A stronger US dollar could also pressure international prices, potentially creating further accumulation opportunities.

Should investors buy gold or silver now?

DSP's strategy suggests valuations have become more attractive, but investors should distinguish theoretical discounts from guaranteed upside.

Gold generally offers relatively defensive characteristics, while silver carries additional industrial demand risks and sharper price fluctuations.

For Indian investors, currency movements, import duties and ETF tracking differences can also influence returns.

A staggered investment approach, aligned with individual risk tolerance and portfolio allocation, may help manage volatility without relying on precise market timing.

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