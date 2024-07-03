'Became CM through back door manipulations': Gaurav Gogoi lashes out at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his tweets on ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stepped into the political turmoil in Jharkhand, describing the removal of Champai Soren as a "deeply distressing" event. Champai Soren's resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister has opened the door for Hemant Soren to reclaim the position. However, Sarma's comments were swiftly rebuffed by Congress leader and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, who termed Sarma's reaction as a case of the "pot calling the kettle black."

Hemant Soren, who had been jailed on corruption charges, is set to return as Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time after securing bail. Addressing Soren's comeback, Sarma expressed his discontent on social media platform X, stating, "The removal of a senior tribal leader from the post of Chief Minister in Jharkhand by the JMM and Congress party is deeply distressing. I am certain that the people of Jharkhand will strongly condemn this action and firmly reject it."

The removal of a senior tribal leader from the post of Chief Minister in Jharkhand by the JMM and Congress party is deeply distressing. I am certain that the people of Jharkhand will strongly condemn this action and firmly reject it. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 3, 2024

In response, Gogoi criticized Sarma, pointing out his own controversial ascent to power in Assam. "In 2021, BJP won the state assembly election and replaced the sitting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is from the Sonowal Kachari tribe. Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister through backdoor manipulations," Gogoi wrote on X.

Classic example of the pot calling the kettle black.



In 2021 BJP won the state assembly election and replaced the sitting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who is from the Sonowal Kachari tribe.



Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister through back door manipulations.… https://t.co/30tqbPCWXQ — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 3, 2024

In May 2021, Sarma, a former Congress leader who played a crucial role in the BJP's success in the Northeast, was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, replacing Sonowal. His appointment followed a pivotal meeting in Delhi led by BJP chief JP Nadda. Sarma took the oath of office in the presence of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, BJP national President JP Nadda, and other prominent leaders.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the land scam case on June 28.

The Jharkhand High Court, led by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, accepted Soren's bail plea and set the conditions for his release. Justice Mukhopadhyay's order stated, "The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each."

Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with the land scam case. The ED completed its investigation and filed a charge sheet against five individuals, including Hemant Soren, on March 30.