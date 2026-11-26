Masood leaves door open for alliance with BSP

Masood said there had been no discussion with the BSP so far, but parties with similar views should come together.

“We haven't even held any discussions yet. I have always maintained that all like-minded people, those who wish to uphold the banner of secularism, should come together. But Behenji would have to step forward, and she simply doesn't, does she?” Masood told ANI.

The BSP is preparing to contest the Uttar Pradesh election on its own. Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekar Aazad have formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

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SP candidate announcement draws criticism

Tensions rose after the SP announced candidates for five constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. Saharanpur is represented by Masood in the Lok Sabha.

“We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 seats’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars,” Masood told ANI.

Masood, who is also the Congress Uttar Pradesh working committee chief, said the party would review whether to continue the talks after the SP named a candidate in Saharanpur. “The deal has to be mutually acceptable and respectable,” he told PTI.

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The first round of talks ended without an agreement on Tuesday at senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari's residence in Delhi. The SP made an initial offer of 26 seats, which was below the Congress's expectations. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Congress to submit a list of winnable seats beyond those discussed and urged the parties to contest as part of the INDIA bloc.

Questioning the SP's intentions, Masood said it needed to decide whether it wanted to fight the BJP or its alliance partners.

SP fields four sitting MLAs

Of the five candidates announced by the SP, four are sitting MLAs: Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Mehboob Ali from Amroha. Jyoti Lodhi will contest from Lalitpur in Bundelkhand.

SP leader Udai Veer Singh played down the disagreement, saying the party had announced candidates for seats it held in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls. He said a similar practice was followed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when announcements were made during seat-sharing talks.

Senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav said the differences would be resolved and the alliance would remain intact.

Parties expect agreement soon

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SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the latest meeting had taken place in a cordial atmosphere. He said both parties had heard each other's views and expected to complete the process within two to three days.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said both parties trusted each other and would manage the matter jointly.

Masood said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the Constitution Day rally in Lucknow on Wednesday. Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said in a post on X that fielding candidates as “PDA candidates” would be the best approach and could produce positive results.