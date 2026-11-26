According to a report in Business Standard, in his latest communication, Noel has invoked Article 121B of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, arguing that the issues flagged by him have not been given due importance. He wants the board to first consider an alternative restructuring proposal aimed at keeping Tata Sons privately held, rather than prioritising its listing, it said.

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reiterated on November 16 that Tata Sons must comply with regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), indicating that listing is the way forward. While chairman N Chandrasekaran and the board are preparing to proceed with the listing, Noel’s proposal, backed by Tata Trusts, involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons to alter its regulatory classification.

Other matters Noel wants discussed include disclosures concerning business ties between nominee director Venu Srinivasan’s company TVS Motor and Hanno One Warehousing, reportedly owned by the family of Chandrasekaran, as well as a funding request from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds around 18% of Tata Sons, as per the report. Tata Trusts owns about 66%.

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Noel has also reiterated his demand for recordings and documents relating to the September 17 board meeting, which approved a third term for Chandrasekaran. He has maintained that Chandrasekaran should not sign the meeting record as it concerns his own reappointment.

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Tata Sons has reportedly shared copies of its communications with the RBI with Noel, but has not provided the September meeting recordings. The company’s position is that video recordings need be made available only when a director attends virtually; all directors were physically present at the meeting.

The November 30 meeting is expected to discuss the RBI directive, the monetisation of the SP Group’s stake, business reviews of Tata AIG, Agratas and Tejas, and a possible extraordinary general meeting. The listing proposal could come up for another vote, with one executive expecting a 5:1 outcome, Noel being the lone dissenter.