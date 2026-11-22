SP-Congress seat-sharing talks expected from November 23

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said: “When we examine the details minutely, there are still a lot of seats which the Congress can win; we will give them those seats. I want to repeat once again: winnability is the only formula which can defeat the BJP in 2027.”

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The SP has yet to formally announce its full team for the negotiations. Formal discussions between the two parties are expected to begin in New Delhi on November 23, as indicated earlier by SP MP from Mau Rajeev Rai.

Responding to Yadav’s emphasis on winnability, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said: “Beyond winnability, it is important to connect people (voters) with issues to convince them to support the party and candidate who ultimately win. The recent Rajasthan panchayat election is a big example for assessing winnability and issues. We will ensure that in the alliance we give good candidates.”

The Congress registered a major victory over the ruling BJP in the Rajasthan panchayati raj elections, whose results were announced on November 20.

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Akhilesh Yadav launches youth outreach website

During the briefing, Yadav announced the launch of akhileshsunrahehain.com, a website aimed at reaching young people. The platform will collect suggestions, feedback and complaints from the public, with the data to be compiled every two days and placed before the party leadership.

Yadav also said the SP would release its manifesto at three levels to connect with different sections of society. He urged booth-level workers to strengthen the organisation and claimed that the BJP would effectively stand defeated once the election dates were announced.

Akhilesh targets BJP over ‘Radhey Radhey’ slogan

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Yadav said the BJP’s new “Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De” slogan indicated that “unka kamal murjha gaya hai” (their lotus has withered).

“We often say ‘Radhey Radhey’ when bidding someone farewell. Now the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to wipe out the BJP from the state,” he said.

SP raises concerns over electoral rolls and officials

On electoral rolls, Yadav countered Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted. He asserted that the votes of PDA communities — Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — were being targeted.

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The SP chief said the party would write to the Election Commission of India, with the signatures of its MLAs, MLCs and MPs, against officials who he alleged had been functioning as BJP agents for the past 10 years and had not been transferred despite complaints. He cited the example of an unnamed officer whom he claimed had been involved in irregularities during previous by-elections.

Yadav also alleged that large sections of the police force were working as BJP workers. He reiterated that the SP would scrap the Agniveer scheme if it formed the government.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad questions SP-Congress approach

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Aazad said in an interview with PTI on Sunday that the SP-Congress combine was “not serious” about defeating the BJP in next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Aazad said the Samajik Parivartan Morcha had offered the SP and Congress an opportunity to observe its show of strength on November 26 and then decide how to save Uttar Pradesh.

SP-Congress record in previous elections

The SP and Congress, key partners in the INDIA bloc, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Uttar Pradesh. The SP won 37 seats and the Congress secured six, while the BJP’s tally in the state fell from 62 seats in 2019 to 33 in 2024.

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In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which the two parties contested separately, the SP won 111 seats and the Congress secured two.

As the SP and Congress prepare to begin formal seat-sharing talks, Yadav has maintained that constituencies must be allocated solely on winnability. Alongside the negotiations, the SP is focusing on youth outreach, electoral rolls, booth-level organisation and its promise to scrap the Agniveer scheme, while the Congress has stressed the importance of issues and strong candidates.