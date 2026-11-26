Amagi Media, meanwhile, saw 47.37 lakh shares, or 2.15 per cent of its outstanding equity, change hands at Rs 554 apiece. The transaction was valued at Rs 262.44 crore. The block deal took place at 3 per cent discount to Amagi Media's previous day closing of Rs 571.05 apiece.

This stock advanced 0.83 per cent to Rs 576. The two block deals valued at Rs 3,811.24 crore.

In the case of Schaeffler India, promoter Schaeffler AG was reportedly planning to sell a 6 per cent stake in a deal estimated at Rs 3,188 crore. The proposed floor price was said to be Rs 3,400 per share.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 370 crore in and net profit margin of 12.3 per cent in the September quarter. Revenue from operations (net) for the quarter was up 27.4 per cent YoY at Rs 3,005.80 crore.

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In the case of Amagi Media, its revenue grew 27 per cent YoY to Rs 476 crore in Q2, its highest-ever quarterly revenue. Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter was up 114 per cent at Rs 89 crore, with margin expanding 7.6 percentage points to 18.7 per cent, while profit after tax rose nearly 30-fold to Rs 75 crore, reflecting stronger operating leverage and improved profitability. For H1 FY27, revenue grew 29.5 per cent to Rs 913 crore, while Adjusted Ebitda increased 139 per cent to Rs 139 crore.