India rejects US claim of structural excess capacity

“Government of India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation...,” the Indian government said in a statement, adding that the notice was “currently under examination.”

“India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector,” the statement said.

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US proposes 17% tariff if India trade deal is reached

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Wednesday that tariffs on Indian imports would be capped at 17 per cent if the two countries reached a trade agreement. In the absence of a deal, the tariffs would increase to 25 per cent.

The Indian government reiterated its commitment to finalising the proposed agreement. “Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026, and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026,” it said.

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During its negotiations with the US, India has been seeking a competitive advantage over its Asian rivals. Washington has addressed this demand in its tariff proposals.

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GTRI raises concerns over dual tariff structure

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the Section 301 excess-capacity investigations recreated the reciprocal-tariff regime under a new name and were designed to push trading partners into signing one-sided and expensive trade agreements rather than addressing structural industrial overproduction, according to a PTI report.

GTRI said Washington's dual-rate structure threatened steep baseline tariffs against countries that refused an agreement while offering lower rates to those that signed one. According to the organisation, the structure allowed Washington to regain bargaining power to impose duties and seek unilateral concessions, enabling a government to secure tariff relief even if the industrial capacity that prompted the investigation remained unchanged.

“Under the proposal, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalized --offering a calculated 1 per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a 3 per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate) - while rising up to 25 per cent without a deal, alongside the risk that an adverse USTR ruling could bring further duties or import quotas,” GTRI said.

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India has maintained that it does not have structural excess capacity in any sector and is examining the USTR notice. It has also said it will continue working with the US towards an early conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement, which could cap tariffs on Indian imports at 17 per cent, while the rate could rise to 25 per cent without a deal.

(With agency inputs)