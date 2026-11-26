Wipro Ltd shares rose 4% in Thursday's trade after the IT services company announced a strategic supplier partnership with energy major bp to transform its core finance operations. Under the agreement, around 3,000 bp employees supporting finance operations in India, Hungary and Malaysia will move to Wipro.
The partnership is aimed at helping bp strengthen its performance and improve long-term cost competitiveness by making its finance operations more efficient. Wipro will bring its expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), automation and business transformation to improve processes and support the transition to a new operating model. The arrangement is expected to take effect in 2027, subject to applicable conditions.