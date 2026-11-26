The stock touched a high of Rs 196.95, rising 4.37% from its previous close of Rs 188.70. It opened at Rs 191 and recorded a low of Rs 191 during the session.

Kate Thomson, Chief Financial Officer of bp, said the partnership was the best path forward for the company and its employees as it works towards building simpler and stronger operations. She said Wipro's specialist digital capabilities and investment would help bp make better use of technology in finance operations, deliver value more quickly and simplify the way it works. Thomson added that the arrangement would also give employees opportunities to continue developing their skills.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia described the agreement as a landmark engagement, saying it underlined the company's focus on using its domain expertise and Wipro Intelligence to drive large-scale technology transformation. He said Wipro aims to deliver measurable business outcomes for bp and welcomed the employees who will join the company, adding that their specialised skills would complement its consulting-led, AI-powered strategy.

Advertisement

Under the new operating model, bp will retain overall accountability for standards, controls, data and technology governance.