Shares of Crystal Crop Protection made a muted stock market debut on Thursday, November 26, after the agrochemicals player was listed at Rs 280 on BSE Ltd, a premium of 2.94 per cent over the issue price of Rs 272. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 2.21 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 278 on NSE Ltd.

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Lising of Crystal Crop Protection has been much below the expected lines. As of the listing price, retail investors made a profit of more than Rs 440 on each lot of 55 equity shares allotted to them, while HNI made a profit of Rs 3,850 for 770 equity shares allotted to them.